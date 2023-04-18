The Explainer: Everything you need to know about the trial of Gerry Hutch

THE TRIAL OF Gerry Hutch was one of the most closely watched trials of recent years in Ireland – and the verdict will be scrutinised even further.

‘The Monk’ was found not guilty of the murder of David Byrne in the Regency Hotel in Dublin in 2016, an attack which continued a violent feud between the Hutch and Kinahan gangs, leading to the deaths of more than a dozen people.

Two others were found guilty in connection with Byrne’s death, but Hutch walked free yesterday. The State now faces questions over its decision to bring the case, the reliance on evidence provided by former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall, as well as the continued criticism over the use of the non-jury Special Criminal Court.

Frank Greaney, courts correspondent with Newstalk and Today FM, joins us on this week’s episode of The Explainer to delve into the case. We examine the origins of the feud, explain who exactly The Monk is, look at key moments from the trial, and tease out the origins of the Special Criminal Court.

The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was created by presenter Laura Byrne, producer Nicky Ryan and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.