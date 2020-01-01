'I will fight until the end for your justice': Sister of murdered Giedre Raguckaite as body still not found

THE SISTER OF suspected murder victim Giedre Raguckaite has said she will continue fighting for justice for her as gardaí say her murder case is still “very much active”.

Giedre was last seen being assisted into a house in Laytown near Dundalk by two men on 29 May 2018 at around 11pm.

It is understood she was intoxicated at the time, and it is believed that she left the house with a group of men at approximately 1.45am on 30 May.

Gardaí have been following a definite line of inquiry and believe that Giedre was drugged and murdered and then had her body dumped on the border between Louth and Meath.

Officers based here have been dealing regularly with their colleagues in Giedre’s native Lithuania, as well as police in the UK and Interpol in relation to her murder.

Her reasoning for moving to Ireland has not yet become clear. She did not have a job lined up and ended up working for a clothing charity collection company to get by.

But investigators believe that the break up of her relationship is what caused her to fall in with a bad crowd – a group which included some well-known Lithuanian criminals.

Despite significant media attention and a number of leads, gardaí have been unable to make any significant arrests in the case. Officers had a number of people they were interested in investigating further but many of them have since left the country.

Giedre’s sister Gintare and her friend Gedvile Hibner have been using social media to release statements on behalf of her family.

Gintare has said she will continue to fight for justice for her sister and urged anyone with information to contact the authorities.

A recent family statement reads: “You’ve always been the tiny of the house. A rebel angel with a tender heart. Knowing that they hurt you, that you didn’t have anyone to ask for help, it’s a pain I’ll take with me for life. But we keep fighting. I will fight until the end for your justice. Thank you for protecting me from up there.”

The people of interest in the garda investigation are known to officers and are suspected of being part of a criminal organisation which runs prostitution rings and drugs across large parts of the country.

Gardaí have established that Giedre’s phone has not been in use since the morning of the 30th May 2018, nor has there has been any activity on Giedre’s social media accounts or contact with any family or friends.

Officers have also carried out over 170 lines of enquiry, including liaising with the PSNI, UK Police Forces, Interpol, the Lithuanian Police Force and the Lithuanian Embassy.

A garda spokesman issued a renewed appeal for information about Giedre’s death.

A statement read: “We are seeking assistance from the public and especially the Lithuanian Community to ascertain details of;

Any person who provided accommodation temporary or otherwise for Giedre since 23/5/18 no matter how short the stay.

Anyone who has seen Giedre on or since the 29/5/18.

Anyone who is in possession of any information surrounding Giedre’s disappearance on 29th May 2018.

“Please contact us at Dundalk Garda station on 042 9388400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”