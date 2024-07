AN IRISH GIRL has died in Majorca, Spain after falling from a balcony at her hotel in Alcudia.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Civil Guard confirmed to The Journal that the girl (12) had fallen while her parents were sleeping. Local media reported that the girl had fallen from the seventh floor of the hotel Club Mac, where she had been staying with her family.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:30am this morning, local media reported.

“The case is being investigated.” the spokesperson said, adding that someone staying at the hotel had found the body and reported the matter to the Civil Guard.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs told The Journal that it is aware of the case and is providing consular advice to the family.