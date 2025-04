A TEENAGE BOY has been charged with assault after a 15-year-old girl was hit on the head by a brick in Belfast yesterday evening.

The assault occurred in the Broadway area of south Belfast at around 10.20pm, and the girl was taken to hospital for treatment shortly after.

Police said that her injuries are “thankfully” not thought to be life-threatening.

“It’s only through sheer luck that we aren’t looking at much more serious consequences for this young girl,” PSNI Chief Inspector Conway said.

“Young people have been gathering in the area each evening – behaving recklessly, dangerously and, in some instances, criminally with little regard for other members of the public and local residents.”

Conway said that a number of residents are concerned about the anti-social behaviour of young people in the area.

In a statement, the PSNI Inspector appealed to parents, asking them: “Do you know where your children are, and who they are with?”.

He added that parents in the area should speak to their children about the dangers of being involved with such behaviour.

“Ultimately, they could end up with a criminal record which may impact their future employment and travel prospects,” Conway said.

The 15-year-old boy charged with assault in connection with the incident was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Youth Court on Monday 28 April.