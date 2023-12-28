Girl critically injured in Parnell Square attack is 'more alert' and 'smiled' since leaving ICU

A FIVE-YEAR-OLD GIRL, who was critically injured during an attack outside of a school on Parnell Square in Dublin City Centre in November, is “more alert and even smiled” since leaving ICU, according to the girl’s mother.

On Christmas Eve it was reported that the girl had left the Intensive Care unit since being admitted to hospital after the attack.

The girl’s mother, posting to a GoFundMe page set up for family today, said she has been out of ICU for the last two weeks and has been more alert and smiled with her family.

“We still have a long time still in hospital, but she is out of danger,” the mother posted to the ‘Barróg do Chailín Beag‘ (Hug for a little girl) GoFundMe page.

She added: “Thank you everyone for all the help and support.”

On 23 November, the girl and two other children along with their carer were hospitalised following a stabbing incident at Coláiste Mhuire, Parnell Square.

The two other children, aged five and six, have since been discharged from hospital. The carer, Leanne Flynn, was also moved out of intensive care earlier this month.

Riad Bouchaker, aged 50, was charged in relation to the 23 November attack on the same day he was released from hospital last week.

The GoFundMe has since raised over €52,000, as of the time of publishing. Gofundme has confirmed that the fundraiser has been verified.

Other fundraisers for those who intervened at the scene of the attack have also raised large sums.