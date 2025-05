A YOUNG GIRL who was severely injured when she was attacked in a mass stabbing outside her Gaelscoil on Parnell Square has been attending school full-time, her parents have said in an update to her GoFundMe page.

In November 2023, the girl was attacked alongside two other young students and a carer in the afternoon outside her school. Since her attack, her family have released infrequent updates on the now six-year-old’s condition.

In an update posted on Thursday, her family said that “her progress is clear” to those who see her less often. They said that she is attending a “very special institution” that has “gone above and beyond (in our eyes) t0 make our little girl feel part of the group”.

“She has been attempting different sounds (some nasal ones), and moving her arms with more intent. Her happiness is infectious.

“We have had some challenging days; we all go through them, even if we wouldn’t like a 6-year-old to have to.

“As summer approaches, we are so happy to be able to spend it at home, hoping to spend days outdoors, smell the warm air, enjoy the sun and the sea.”

In an update released at the beginning of April, her family wrote that she was not talking, eating, or walking, and they were unaware if she would be capable of doing so later in life as she continues to receive treatment.

In early February, they reported that she had stood, assisted, for the first time since the attack.