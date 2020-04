Are you planning to eat some cake on Sunday?

Are you planning to eat some cake on Sunday?

MANY PEOPLE CHOOSE to give up something like chocolate or drinking alcohol for Lent.

Others take up something – such as learning a new language or cooking more – in the weeks leading up to Easter.

Whether you’re religious or not, it can be an opportunity to make positive changes in your life.

We want to know: Did you give up anything for Lent?