Man dies following crash between car and two motorcycles in Dublin

A MAN HAS died following a collision between two motorcycles and a car in Dublin last night.

Gardaí are investigating the three-vehicle collision that occurred at 10.15pm on the Finglas Road in Glasnevin.

Two males were seriously injured in the collision and taken from the scene to the Mater Hospital.

One of the motorcyclists, a male in his late teens, was later pronounced dead, with a post-mortem due to be carried.

The other male, who is aged in his mid-teens and was a passenger on one of the motorcycles, suffered injures not believed to be life threatening.

The driver of the car is understood to be uninjured.

Garda forensic collision investigators completed an examination of the scene and are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

“Any road users who were travelling on the Finglas Road on Saturday 31st July between 10.10pm and 10.25p.m and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mountjoy Garda Station on 01 666 8600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.