LONELINESS IS A very real issue in today’s society – and this week, new research showed just how big a problem it has become.

The World Health Organisation’s commission on social isolation found that loneliness affects nearly one in six people worldwide, and causes 871,000 deaths each year.

If those figures were to apply to Ireland, it would mean around 885,000 people in this country are lonely.

A 2025 European Commission survey found that Ireland is the loneliest country in Europe.

Research indicates the country’s young age profile, rurality, high level of migration and low spending on recreation, culture, sports and healthcare may be the cause.

The WHO said there is speculation that factors such as technology and modernity are increasing loneliness, however, not enough research has been carried out on the topic.

Factors proven to cause loneliness include, physical and mental health conditions, certain personality traits, being single, living alone and lacking access to public transport.

The co-chair of the WHO’s commission on social isolation has described loneliness as an epidemic that is on a par with tobacco use and obesity.

Loneliness impacts people across all regions and age groups and has significant and under-recognised consequences, impacting mortality, physical and mental health, well-being, education, the economy and society.

Closer to home, people across Ireland have opened up about their experiences of loneliness following a recent post on Reddit from a 32-year-old woman who said her social isolation makes her feel like an “alien”.

Hundreds of people chimed in, sharing their struggles. “There’s tonnes of us”, one Reddit user said.

“When I finish work, I go home and don’t get a text or phone call for the four days I’m off unless someone wants something,” a 47-year-old woman said.

The struggle of loneliness over weekends was highlighted by several people, including one Reddit user who said that on Monday mornings they realise they “haven’t spoken out loud” since leaving work on Thursday.

