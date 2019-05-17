This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 17 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Labour's Corbyn says Brexit talks have 'gone as far as they can'

Labour and the Conservatives had been talking at length since early April.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 17 May 2019, 11:26 AM
48 minutes ago 2,075 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4639557
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Images
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn
Image: David Mirzoeff/PA Images

TALKS BETWEEN UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Prime Minister Theresa May have collapsed after six weeks of negotiations. 

The sides had been talking at length since early April in a bid to break the Brexit impasse but today Corbyn pulled the plug on the negotiations. 

In a letter to May, the Labour leader said the talks had “gone as far as they can” and that he had no confidence in the government securing any deal the two sides might have struck because of the erosion of the May’s authority.

Corbyn has said “we have been unable to bridge important policy gaps between us” and that the “increasing weakness and instability” of the government made striking a lasting agreement impossible.

The breakdown in talks comes after May agreed yesterday to set out a timetable for her resignation as Tory leader next month.

May has agreed with her party’s backbench 1922 Committee that she will make clear her intentions after her Brexit Withdrawal Agreement again goes before the House of Commons in the first week of June. 

The chairperson of the 1922 Committee Graham Brady has said May will discuss her resignation plans whether or not the Withdrawal Agreement passes parliament.

A statement from Brady said that May is seeking the UK’s exit from the EU in the coming months:

The prime minister is determined to secure our departure from the European Union and is devoting her efforts to securing the 2nd reading of the withdrawal agreement bill in the week commencing 3rd June 2019 and the passage of that bill and the consequent departure of the United Kingdom from the European Union by the summer.

MPs have voted against May’s Withdrawal Agreement on three occasions

May’s confirmation of her intention to step down had been widely expected and former foreign secretary Boris Johnson had earlier told the BBC’s Huw Edwards that he will contest a leadership contest.

With reporting from © – AFP 2019

Seven US states have tightened their abortion laws so far this year, including high-profile cases in Alabama and Georgia. Why is this happening now – and could abortion end up being restricted across the US? Or even banned? Sinead O’Carroll, Aoife Barry and Christine Bohan look for answers in the latest episode of The Explainer, our new podcast.

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Android


Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie