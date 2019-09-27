This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin city residents concerned Google's planned rooftop pitch will be 'nuisance' for them

Google is planning to have the playing pitch on the roof terrace of the Boland’s Mill development.

By Gordon Deegan Friday 27 Sep 2019, 9:12 PM
10 minutes ago 1,388 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4828129
Image: Dublincity.ie
Image: Dublincity.ie

A GROUP OF Dublin city residents have expressed concerns that an open-roof terrace sports facility planned by Google at its Boland’s Mill development will create a nuisance for them.

Work is continuing on Google’s €300 million development at Boland’s Mill where 1,300 people are to be employed.

As part of a bid to create a more active and healthy work environment for its employees, Google Ireland has lodged plans for a five a side like playing pitch on the roof terrace of floor five of Tower Two of the development.

Google is planning to have the playing pitch enclosed in a steel frame with net surrounding and overhead in order to prevent any footballs landing on the street below from stray shots.

However, in a submission to Dublin City Council on behalf of Shelbourne Park Residents Association, its planning officer, Billy Ryan has claimed that excessive noise from the sports facility will cause a nuisance to residents.

Ryan also expresses concern that events to be held at night time at the sports facility will impinge on the peace and privacy of the people who live in the houses opposite and other nearby streets and houses.

PastedImage-95865 Source: Dublincity.ie

Ryan said that residents are also concerned over the bright light from the overhead lighting system of the sports facility spilling out onto Barrow Street and the houses opposite.

The planning officer said that Barrow Street at the moment “is one big construction site with all that entails for local residents”.

However, Google Ireland has submitted an obtrusive light study and a roof terrace noise assessment as part of the application.

The noise assessment concludes that a review of the predicted changes in ambient noise levels conclude that they are not significant in the context of the existing noise environment.

The light study states that the lighting scheme to illuminate the sports pitch at the terrace level applies a lower illuminance than typical for exterior sports lighting scheme and this was done with a view to reducing obtrusive light on the surroundings.

Planning consultant for Google Ireland, John Spain states that the sports facility will be managed through a booking system with daily events being hosted by “the sports team”.

Spain states:

The proposed design of the sports enclosure has been carefully considered in terms of noise impact and visual impact on the surrounding dwellings.

Spain argues that with the mitigation measures in place the development will not impact on the amenity enjoyed by the surrounding residents.

A decision is due by Dublin City Council on the application next month.

Gordon Deegan

