Thursday 17 September 2020
Man charged after €100k worth of suspected cannabis seized in Wexford

Gardaí stopped a car at a checkpoint on Tuesday after detecting a smell of cannabis.

By Orla Dwyer Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 11:05 AM
The suspected cannabis seized in Co Wexford.
Image: An Garda Síochána
A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in connection with a seizure of approximately €100,000 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Wexford. 

Gardaí stopped a car at a checkpoint in Gorey on Tuesday night after detecting a smell of cannabis. 

The car was searched and the suspected cannabis was discovered. 

The man was arrested by gardaí and he has since been charged. He is expected to appear before Gorey District Court this morning. 

A woman in her 20s was also arrested in connection with the seizure.

She has been released without charge and a file will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions. 

