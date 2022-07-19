Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 19 July 2022
150 refugees moved into tents as Gormanston camp opens

The government has cited a shortage of accommodation as the number of refugees rises.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 7:53 AM
2 Comments
Image: Department of Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth
Image: Department of Children, Equality, Disability Integration and Youth

150 REFUGEES ARE being moved to a tent camp in Gormanston today, with the government citing a shortage of accommodation.

Another 200 will likely be moved into the camp, which is opening today, to reach its full capacity.

The measure is a response to a lack of space in State-provided accommodation for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Citywest hotel and conference centre in west Dublin, which can accommodate about 2,300 people, reached full capacity last week. Some refugees were then sleeping in the Old Terminal Building at Dublin Airport.

The site at Gormanston in Co Meath is using Defence Forces marquee tents, with most set aside for beds but some for recreation and food. Around 16 people may be sleeping in one tent.

Minister for Integration Roderic O’Gorman has said that the government does not see the Gormanston camp as a “long-term” solution.

“It’s not envisaged to be a long-term facility. It’s there as a an ability perhaps when numbers are high on Citywest that we can use that as a short-term accommodation before moving people out,” he said, speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Morning Ireland.

He estimated a maximum of a one-week stay.

“We’re in a wartime situation and in a wartime situation you experience surges of refugees arriving. We have experienced a surge over the last six to eight weeks,” O’Gorman said.

“We link it to the increase in attacks on civilian populations throughout Ukraine and I think we have managed the situation, managed the arrival of 42,000 Ukrainians and accommodating 30,000 of those over the course of the last number of months in a reasonably systematic way.

“But there are obviously going to be situations when you have surges. We had a surge last week. I think we’ve put in place measures to address it.”

Yesterday, the government withdrew visa-free travel for some refugees coming to Ireland from safe European countries.

It suspended the Council of Europe Agreement on the Abolition of Visas for one year, meaning that refugees who have been granted international protection in a signatory country can no longer travel to Ireland for a period of up to three months without a visa.

Justice Minister McEntee said the government was suspending the agreement due to concerns over abuse of the system.

