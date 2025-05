THE GOVERNMENT HAS announced €2.9 million in funding to local authorities for biodiversity projects today – including over €10,000 for “control protocols” to tackle “invasive” freshwater turtles.

Funding to tackle the invasive turtle species was announced for eight local councils – Cork City, Cork County, Dublin City, Dún Laoghaire, Fingal, Kildare, South Dublin and Wicklow.

Each council was granted €1,275 for the turtle control protocols, amassing to a total of €10,200 in turtle funding across the eight local authorities.

In a statement, the department of local government and heritage said that these local councils will participate in a project “to provide a workable Guidance and Protocol Document for anyone who deals with these species”.

The species in question – a small US-based species of turtle called the ‘pond slider’.

The yollow-bellied pond slider pictured in Ireland. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Pond sliders were first reported in Ireland in 2003. More recently, they were identified in March 2021 at The Lough, a suburb of Cork City, and the species has been reported 8 times since then.

In Dublin, the turtles have been spotted in both the National Botanic Gardens and the Phoenix Park.

There have been many other sightings since 2020, notably in north Dublin, Kildare and Laois.

How did they get to Ireland?

According to an “invasive species alert” from the government, the main pathway is through pet owners releasing them into the wild.

Advertisement

Often the full adult size and life-span of the semiaquatic species is unknown to pet owners initially.

Pond sliders are generally sold as hatchlings, they can grow to 30cm and live for up of 50 years. When the pets can no longer be cared for they are released into the wild.

It should be noted that they cannot reproduce in Ireland’s climate.

All three subspecies of pond slider (yellow-bellied slider, red-eared slider and cumberland slider) are classified as “invasive species” across the EU.

What risks do they pose?

According to the national Biodiversity Data Centre, the pond slider can compete with native species for food and resources.

Due to their lengthy lifespan, this poses significant risk to native amphibious species, such as frogs, newts, toads and otters.

Red-eared pond sliders. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

As the species matures it become more omnivorous, they predominately eat plants but also have the ability to predate on young birds and fish, which could impact on Ireland’s native biodiversity.

Pond sliders can also impact on some bird species by using nests as basking sites – sites used to bask in the sun to maintain their body temperature.

The turtles also pose a risk of disease and parasite transmission to native species and humans.

Any pond sliders sightings can be reported via the National Biodiversity Data Centre website.