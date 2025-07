THE GOVERNMENT COALITION was accused of being “epic wasters” in the Dáil today by Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore.

During the final Leaders’ Questions session before politicians finish up for the summer, Tánaiste Simon Harris, who was answering on behalf of government today, included testy back-and-forths between himself and his parliamentary colleagues.

On infrastructure, Whitmore said the coalition has failed invest in the critical infrastructure needed to care for the country’s population.

The Wicklow TD said: “You talk about the importance of infrastructure as if it has suddenly dawned on you, while Irish Water warns it will run out of capacity for new homes in Dublin in three years.

“We are on course to have zero – zero – offshore wind generated by 2030 and our electricity grid is on the verge of collapse.”

She said that the government had not promised to provide supports to public services, households or wide-ranging cost-of-living expenses in the upcoming budget either.

Whitmore added:

The reality is, this government, you’re epic wasters.

“You’ve wasted time, you have wasted opportunity, and you have wasted a generational opportunity to invest in a better future, and you’ve wasted our money.”

Responding, Harris said Whitmore’s party have previously demanded that more precisely targeted measures are introduced in the budget, which the government intends to do this year.

He rejected claims that government had wasted money and time.

The Tánaiste agreed with Whitmore on the challenges facing the delivery of infrastructure, and said that a “very significant increase” in investment would be allocated in the revised National Development Plan for that.

During the debate Harris was interrupted by Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty after claiming he was concerned over Sinn Féin’s chairperson position on the Oireachtas Defence and National Security Committee.

Doherty demanded that Harris retract his statement, in which he claimed he did not think it was a “good idea” for the party to chair the committee.

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty demanded that Harris retract his remarks about his party. Oireachtas.ie Oireachtas.ie

“That is a disgrace. Disgraceful politics,” Doherty said, while on his feet in the Dáil.

“I don’t think it’s a particularly shocking position for the leader of Fine Gael to hold,” Harris responded.

Aontú TD Peadar Tóibín also critiqued the government’s record during the session today. He accused the coalition of having poor attendance, failing to deal with issues in housing and healthcare and alleged that crime had risen as a result of their policies.

The Tánaiste rejected the Meath TD’s assertions, and later added: “I haven’t had as long to write your report card as you’ve had to write ours. But here’s my go at it. Name-calling and personalised attacks, top of the class. Peadar has excelled this term.”