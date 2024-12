FIANNA FÁIL AND Fine Gael are working towards having a government formed by 22 January, however, senior sources state the time frame is “tight”.

Government formation talks are continuing this week, with the first sitting of the 34th Dáil taking place tomorrow.

Talks among all parties are due to wrap up on Friday or Monday for the Christmas period, with politicians expected to take time off over the the holiday period.

It is expected that government formation talks could potentially resume on 6 January, though some speculate there could be meetings held before the new year also.

The first item on the agenda for Wednesday’s Dáil schedule will be electing a new Ceann Comhairle.

The Ceann Comhairle is essentially the chairperson of the Dáil and has responsibility for keeping order among TDs while the Dáil is in session.

The position is filled via a secret ballot of TDs at the start of every Dáil term and the person who is elected to the position is then automatically guaranteed re-election as a TD in the following election.

Since 2016, Fianna Fáil’s Seán Ó Fearghail has been Ceann Comhairle and as such was automatically returned as a TD in Kildare South in this year’s general election.

Despite previously saying he did not want to seek a third term in the role, it was confirmed last week that Ó Fearghail is now considering a bid.

Independent TD for Wexford, Verona Murphy has also thrown her hat into the ring and would be the first woman to hold the position if elected.

Fianna Fail TD John McGuinness has today also filed his nomination papers for the role.

Sinn Féin has put forward TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh for the Ceann Comhairle position.

Senior Fine Gael sources state there wouldn’t be too many “rebels” in the party that would go against the idea of Murphy taking the position, with the majority likely back her.

It is understood members can see the bigger picture that it will bolster the Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael majority if an Independent takes the chair, with it likely to result in an additional junior ministry up for grabs.

It is believed that the Regional Independents might forego a junior ministry if Murphy is successful in taking the Ceann Comhairle seat.

However, the stumbling block is understood to be with the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party, and whether a direction from party leader Micheál Martin to back Murphy would be would be followed by the membership.

As mentioned, the vote is by secret ballot, meaning there is little the party leadership can do to whip members.

If both Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil back Murphy, she would garner over 86 votes, but if Fianna Fáil membership does not, her path to the role could be an uphill battle.

However, there is speculation that Ó Snodaigh might be successful, if he can attract enough votes from the opposition benches. This would also be dependent on what way the Labour Party and the Social Democrats might vote. It is understood both parties have yet to decide who they will vote for.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics, TD Gary Gannon said he would like to see a speaker of the Irish language get the job, which could indicate that Ó Snodaigh could be the preferred option.

While much of the government formation talks are focused on policy issues right now, other aspects such as ministries and the carve up of Cabinet positions will also have to be decided upon.

The Journal reported last week that the rotating Taoiseach model is now a certainty however, the period in which Martin and Harris will get as Taoiseach is yet to be decided.

It is understood that there will be a significant number of changes when it comes to departments in the next government, with sources indicating that the departments previously held by Green Party members could be carved up and distributed.

It is likely that Children and Disability could form one department, with questions being raised as to where the Department of Tourism might fit, in terms of tacking it on to another ministry.

Similarly, discussions are be had about whether the policy remit of Energy should be tacked on to the Department of Enterprise.

Immigration, as has been suggested previously, will be taken away from the Department of Equality, and likely to go to the new Department of Home Affairs or Justice. It is understood there is a level of nervousness about splitting the Department of Justice, with sources stating that the Garda Commissioner will need to have just one point minister to report to, rather than two.