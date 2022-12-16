Reshuffle talks to take place as Govt prepare for Taoiseach rotation tomorrow

TALKS BETWEEN THE three coalition leaders to finalise tomorrow’s Cabinet reshuffle are set to take place this evening.

The talks between Micheál Martin, Leo Varadkar and Eamon Ryan tonight are expected to focus on the wider Cabinet reshuffle alongside the rotation of the Taoiseach’s office tomorrow.

Varadkar is due to become Taoiseach, while Martin will step into the Tánaiste’s office for the remainder of the Government’s term.

It follows on from Martin’s return from his final European Council summit as Taoiseach, with a farewell message being issued to him by Council President Charles Michel.

Alongside the rotation of the Taoiseach’s office, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is set to swap jobs with Public Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath.

Meanwhile, Green Party ministers – Ryan, Catherine Martin and Roderic O’Gorman – have indicated that they will be remaining in their positions.

Additionally, Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is one of the few ministers who has been told that he will be kept in his position following the reshuffle.

Overall, it is expected that most ministers will remain around the Cabinet table but that some will swap Departments.

However, there is an expectation of a wider change on the junior ministerial benches.

All eyes will be on what portfolio Martin selects for himself, as it could set in motion a wider reshuffle of the Government frontbench.

A straight swap with Varadkar into the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment would be simplest and would not move any other minister out of their position.

However, some Fianna Fáil TDs have said that they believe he may decide to go to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Some believe that this may start the eventual end of Martin’s time as leader of Fianna Fáil, due to the amount of time he would be out of the country.

Additional reporting by Christina Finn