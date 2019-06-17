This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Monday 17 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

GRA 'distances itself' from 1985 comment that garda's pregnancy 'not appropriate behaviour'

President Jim Mulligan said he wanted to express the GRA’s admiration for the “dignity and bravery” of the former garda.

By Michelle Hennessy Monday 17 Jun 2019, 3:20 PM
33 minutes ago 2,641 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4685564
Image: Garda Representative Association via Facebook
Image: Garda Representative Association via Facebook

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVE ASSOCIATION (GRA) said it wants to distance itself from any criticism of a garda who was subject to a disciplinary investigation in the 80s after she became pregnant. 

Majella Moynihan almost lost her job because she had pre-marital sex with another garda and gave birth to a child outside marriage. She has said she felt pressured by the force into giving her baby David up for adoption.

Her story was featured in RTÉ’s Documentary on One on Saturday. 

The documentary also included audio from radio programme Day by Day in 1985 on the day Moynihan’s story (without her name) was covered in the newspapers. 

Jack Marrinan, then general secretary of the Garda Representative Association (GRA), was interviewed by the programme. He was critical of Moynihan, who, as a rank-and-file officer, was represented by his association:

“The Association wouldn’t like it to go out, I wouldn’t like it to go out – because I am a father of young ladies myself and there are other young ladies who may be listening from time to time – I would not like anybody to think that this would be regarded as the normal condition or appropriate behaviour,” he said. 

The Garda Siochana has within it a relatively small number of bangardaí, only a few hundred, and by and large they are an extremely highly moral group of ladies.

“I see the Garda Siochana as people who should be giving a lead and I think the rules which our society – up until now anyway – expect us to obey should generally speaking be obeyed by gardaí as well.”

The Garda Commissioner and Minister for Justice have both issued apologies for the way Majella Moynihan was treated. Source: RTÉ

In a statement to TheJournal.ie, current GRA President Jim Mulligan said the GRA of today “distances itself from any implication that Majella had done anything wrong”.

He said the GRA wanted to express its “highest admiration for the dignity and bravery” of Moynihan in speaking out about her treatment.

“In speaking publicly about her ordeal as a pregnant single woman, Majella laid bare a litany of shocking and disgraceful behaviours on the part of the Garda Siochána – including some of her colleagues,” he said.

Majella’s experience was a product of a time in which people in a position of power were influenced by social values which had profound disregard for women.

Mulligan said the GRA is seeking a full recording of the 1985 Day by Day interview with Jack Marrinan that was broadcast as part of the documentary.

“The GRA of today distances itself from any implication that Majella had done anything wrong and would robustly defend any attempt to victimise a woman on the grounds that led to the disciplinary hearing against her.

“We also note the child’s father was subject to a disciplinary hearing in which Majella was called as a witness, which is another disgraceful aspect of this shocking episode,” Mulligan said.

This morning Moynihan told RTE’s Today with Seán O’Rourke that she was “shunned by a lot of other members of the force” at the time. However she said many of her garda colleagues have apologised to her since the documentary came out. 

“What I’d like to say to them is that they were the best they could. I hold every one of them in the height of esteem. It was the system. It was the officers. From inspector rank upwards,” she said. 

The Garda Commissioner, who issued a public apology to Moynihan over the weekend, has now sought a meeting with her so he can personally apologise for how she was treated by the organisation. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie