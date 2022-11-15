Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 15 November 2022
GRA to approach Justice Minister over Garda Commissioner's attitude towards rostering

The motion was passed at a conference today.

1 hour ago 3,584 Views 5 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie

THE GARDA REPRESENTATIVES Association (GRA) has agreed to approach the Minister for Justice about its “grave concerns” over the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris’s attitude to rosters.

The motion was passed at a Special Delegate Conference (SDC) today, where the members also approved the GRA’s policy around rosters, the effects of rosters on earnings and protections for members.

There is an ongoing dispute around Garda rosters. 

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) recently rejected roster proposals by 63% in a ballot of members. The proposals asked members to work 14 days out of 16, which the majority of members were very concerned about, General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said.

Middle garda management in a number of counties rejected a roster which would see specialist gardaí, such as detectives, move to an office-based role working nine to five daily.

Under the new roster, “non-core” units which make up specialist gardaí such as detectives and community policing, would work six days on/three days off, then seven days on/two day off and then seven days on/three days off.  

Meanwhile, proposed new rosters which would see regular response units work a four-day shift rotation of 12-hour shifts each were rejected by the rank-and-file GRA.

The GRA conference unanimously passed a motion today that a formal approach would be made to the Minister for Justice outlining “the grave concerns of the GRA with the current Garda Commissioner’s attitude towards rostering arrangements in An Garda Síochána”.

The special delegate conference, which was held in Portlaoise, also agreed that a four-part proposal would form GRA policy, going forward:

  • A roster configuration of 4 x 4, 12-hour shifts for core units and other units as set out in the 2022 work time agreement (WTA) proposal
  • A roster configuration of 6 x 4, 10-hour shifts for non-core units as set out in the 2022 WTA proposal
  • That no members’ earnings, terms and conditions and rest patterns would be negatively affected
  • That the current protections afforded to members under the 2012 WTA remain.

The Special Delegate Conference also agreed to reject the imposition of “eight hour tours, other than those currently worked by members predisposed to them”.

Also at today’s SDC, Garda Tara McManus of the Louth Division, was officially appointed to the role of Assistant to the General Secretary.

The GRA conference is made up of elected delegates from every Garda division in the country.  It is the highest decision-making authority within the GRA and motions carried dictate official association policy.

- Additional reporting Niall O’Connor

