Man arrested following armed robbery on Dublin's Grafton Street

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following the robbery of a shop in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon.

The incident happened on Grafton Street at around 3.20pm, when a man “ armed with a weapon” entered the shop and threatened staff members.

The man left the scene on foot with a number of items from the shop.

Gardaí from nearby Pearse Street attended the scene and carried out a search of the area, before arresting a man in his early 40s a short time later.

Advertisement

The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he is currently detained.

A garda spokesperson said a number of items stolen from the premises were located and that the investigation is ongoing.