Man arrested following armed robbery on Dublin's Grafton Street

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested following the robbery of a shop in Dublin city centre yesterday afternoon.
The incident happened on Grafton Street at around 3.20pm, when a man “ armed with a weapon” entered the shop and threatened staff members.
The man left the scene on foot with a number of items from the shop.
Gardaí from nearby Pearse Street attended the scene and carried out a search of the area, before arresting a man in his early 40s a short time later.
The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda Station where he is currently detained.
A garda spokesperson said a number of items stolen from the premises were located and that the investigation is ongoing.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS (6)