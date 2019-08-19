This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 19 August, 2019
Gran Canaria: 5,000 evacuated as 'extremely fierce' wildfire sweeps holiday island

More than 600 firefighters and 14 aircraft have battled to contain the flames.

By AFP Monday 19 Aug 2019, 8:47 AM
33 minutes ago 3,055 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4772056
Image: Guardia Civil
Image: Guardia Civil

A WILDFIRE ON the Spanish holiday island of Gran Canaria has forced the evacuation of some 5,000 people as authorities warn it could take days to bring the blaze under control. 

The fire, which has spread to the mountainous Cruz de Tejeda region popular with tourists for its breathtaking views, is “extremely fierce” and “unstable”, said Canary Islands president Angel Victor Torres in a statement.

No fatalities have been reported.

More than 600 firefighters and 14 aircraft battled to contain the flames, hampered by strong winds and high temperatures.

With the temperature set to rise today, authorities estimate it could take days before the blaze is brought under control.

“The next few hours will be very important because the weather forecast for the night is not good,” Torres said.

The fire broke out days after another wildfire in the same region forced the evacuation of hundreds.

Gran Canaria is the second most populous of the Canary Islands in the Atlantic off the northwest coast of Africa.

The Canary Islands received 13.7 million foreign visitors last year, over half of them from Britain and Germany.

Spain is frequently plagued by huge forest fires because of its arid summer climate.

- © AFP 2019.

