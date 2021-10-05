#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Tuesday 5 October 2021
Advertisement

Green light for Conrad to transform into 'world class, five star hotel'

Archer Hotel Capital has secured permission for an eight storey extension.

By Gordon Deegan Tuesday 5 Oct 2021, 10:11 PM
1 hour ago 10,696 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5566295
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has given the green light to the Conrad hotel for plans to transform the hotel “into a world class five star hotel”.

Archer Hotel Capital, a specialist European hotel investment vehicle that bought the Conrad for €115 million in 2019, has secured permission for an eight storey extension that will increase the number of hotel rooms at the Conrad by 88 to 280.

The ‘significant investment’ also includes a two level rooftop bar terrace and a new facade for the hotel.

The proposal also includes an additional floor on the Conrad Hotel building to bring the number of storeys to nine.

The City Council granted planning in spite of Irish Life Assurance PLC, New Ireland Assurance PLC and IBI Property Nominees Ltd expressing “some serious reservations” concerning aspects of the scheme.

The council planner’s report that recommended that planning be granted stated that the visual impact assessment lodged with the scheme demonstrates “that the proposed development will not result in adverse visual impacts on the surrounding area”.

The planner’s report has also found that the proposed upgrading of the hotel will enhance the streetscape onto Earlsfort Terrace and provide a greater presence onto Leeson Street.

The report further states that given the urban context and the uses of the adjacent buildings, the scale of the development is consistent with existing and emerging trends.

The Council planner stated that the scheme “will positively contribute to the streetscape and vibrancy of the area”.

As part of the planning conditions attached to the permission, the hotel firm must pay €583,776 to the city council for public infrastructure and €231,078 to the Council in respect of the Luas Cross City Scheme.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Irish Life Assurance PLC, New Ireland Assurance PLC and IBI Property Nominees Ltd are joint owners of St Stephen’s Green House which is located to the immediate north of the Conrad hotel.

In a submission on behalf of the three joint owners, Sheehan Planning told the Council that they have “some serious reservations” concerning aspects of the scheme.

Sheehan Planning stated that while their clients are generally supportive of the redevelopment, they do have serious concerns relating to certain aspects.

The concerns relate to the potential loss of light to their property, the separation distance between the redeveloped Conrad scheme and their property and potential demolition/construction safety and structural impacts.

Architects for the scheme, BKD Architects have told the city council that the proposed development “will create a world class 5-star hotel”.

About the author:

About the author
Gordon Deegan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie