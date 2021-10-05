Green light for Conrad to transform into 'world class, five star hotel'

DUBLIN CITY COUNCIL has given the green light to the Conrad hotel for plans to transform the hotel “into a world class five star hotel”.

Archer Hotel Capital, a specialist European hotel investment vehicle that bought the Conrad for €115 million in 2019, has secured permission for an eight storey extension that will increase the number of hotel rooms at the Conrad by 88 to 280.

The ‘significant investment’ also includes a two level rooftop bar terrace and a new facade for the hotel.

The proposal also includes an additional floor on the Conrad Hotel building to bring the number of storeys to nine.

The City Council granted planning in spite of Irish Life Assurance PLC, New Ireland Assurance PLC and IBI Property Nominees Ltd expressing “some serious reservations” concerning aspects of the scheme.

The council planner’s report that recommended that planning be granted stated that the visual impact assessment lodged with the scheme demonstrates “that the proposed development will not result in adverse visual impacts on the surrounding area”.

The planner’s report has also found that the proposed upgrading of the hotel will enhance the streetscape onto Earlsfort Terrace and provide a greater presence onto Leeson Street.

The report further states that given the urban context and the uses of the adjacent buildings, the scale of the development is consistent with existing and emerging trends.

The Council planner stated that the scheme “will positively contribute to the streetscape and vibrancy of the area”.

As part of the planning conditions attached to the permission, the hotel firm must pay €583,776 to the city council for public infrastructure and €231,078 to the Council in respect of the Luas Cross City Scheme.

Irish Life Assurance PLC, New Ireland Assurance PLC and IBI Property Nominees Ltd are joint owners of St Stephen’s Green House which is located to the immediate north of the Conrad hotel.

In a submission on behalf of the three joint owners, Sheehan Planning told the Council that they have “some serious reservations” concerning aspects of the scheme.

Sheehan Planning stated that while their clients are generally supportive of the redevelopment, they do have serious concerns relating to certain aspects.

The concerns relate to the potential loss of light to their property, the separation distance between the redeveloped Conrad scheme and their property and potential demolition/construction safety and structural impacts.

Architects for the scheme, BKD Architects have told the city council that the proposed development “will create a world class 5-star hotel”.