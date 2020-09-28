#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 28 September 2020
New Green List kicks in: There are now just four countries and one of them is Liechtenstein

The government has pledged to update the Green List on a weekly basis.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 28 Sep 2020, 6:00 AM
Dublin Airport pictured in July.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT’S NEW travel Green List kicks in from today, with just four countries on it

People arriving into Ireland from Green List countries are not required to restrict their movements for 14 days, as is the requirement for people arriving from non-Green List countries

The government has pledged to update the Green List on a weekly basis based on the prevailing rates of Covid-19 in different countries.

The new system will see EU/EEA countries with an incidence rate of fewer than 25 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the past fortnight included on the Green List. 

The latest update was announced last Thursday and comes into effect from today. 

As of now, the Green List has four countries. They are: 

  • Cyprus
  • Finland
  • Latvia
  • Liechtenstein

The continuation of the Green List will remain in place until the European Commission’s new guidelines on air travel across the EU is adopted.

Due to come into effect next month, the plan would create a traffic light system.

These proposals will establish a common criteria and thresholds for EU member states when deciding whether to introduce travel restrictions.

Regardless of whether a country is on Ireland’s Green List, the Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish people that they may face quarantine or other restrictions when they land in other countries.  

Three of the four of the countries on the updated list – Cyprus, Finland and Latvia – currently have some form of restrictions for arrivals from other jurisdictions, including Ireland.

Cyprus

Cyprus has split countries into three categories; A, B and C. Ireland is a Category B country

Passengers from Category B countries will need to:

  • have undergone a test for Covid-19 at a certified lab, within 72 hours prior to their departure, and hold a certificate demonstrating the negative result to the test;
  • provide specific information and a declaration.

There are some exceptions, including in cases where people are travelling from countries whose authorities are not able to offer Covid-19 testing to those wishing to travel to Cyprus.

These passengers will have the option of taking the test upon their arrival in Cyprus and will be required to pay for the cost of the test.

Finland

Ireland is classified as a Category 1 country and restrictions apply to those arriving into the country.

Some work related travel is allowed. Other than that, only family members or those in a relationship with someone living in Finland are allowed to travel there. 

And self-quarantine is recommended for those arriving in Finland from these countries.

Latvia

Latvia is advising against travel by its citizens to countries with an incidence rate above 25 cases per 100,000 over a 14-day period. This includes Ireland.

Anyone arriving in Latvia from Ireland must self-isolate for 10 days.

Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein requires people to quarantine for 10 days on arrival into the country if they arrive from a “Covid risk area”, but Ireland is not currently listed as such an area. 

Liechtenstein uses the same list as Switzerland, which does not list Ireland as an area with a high risk of infection.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie