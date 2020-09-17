#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 17 September 2020
Green List: Germany and Poland among countries added as Greece, Italy and Norway removed

The Department of Foreign Affairs provided an update on the new Green List countries this afternoon.

By Sean Murray Thursday 17 Sep 2020, 3:00 PM
File photo. Passengers walking through Dublin Airport.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE GOVERNMENT’S so-called Green List is to change from Monday, going from 10 European countries to seven. 

Italy, Greece, Hungary, Norway, Slovakia, Greenland and Estonia have all been removed from the list. Germany, Poland and Iceland have been added. 

The new Green List takes effect from Monday 21 September, with the current list expiring at midnight on Sunday. 

Individuals arriving into Ireland from Green List countries do not have to restrict their movements upon entry into the country.

It means that people can travel to these countries for non-essential travel – such as for a holiday – and return without a need to restrict their movements. 

The new government system will see countries with an incidence rate of less than 25 cases per 100,000 in the past fortnight included on the Green List. 

The counties on the update list are as follows: 

Cyprus, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. 

Five of the countries on the updated list – Cyprus, Finland, Iceland, Latvia and Lithuania – currently have some form of restrictions for arrivals from other jurisdictions, including Ireland.

New EU plan

The new list will remain in place until the European Commission’s new guidelines on air travel across the bloc is adopted.

Due to come into effect next month, the plan would create a traffic light system.

These proposals will establish a common criteria and thresholds for EU member states when deciding whether to introduce travel restrictions. 

It would also provide mapping of common criteria using an agreed colour code, and a common framework for measures applied to travellers from high-risk areas.

The European Commission suggests that EU States should not restrict the free movement of people travelling from another member state where the total number of newly notified Covid-19 cases is equal or less to 50 per 100,000 during a 14-day period, or the percentage of positive tests from all Covid-19 tests in a given area is less than 3%.

- With reporting by Rónán Duffy 

