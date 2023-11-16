Advertisement

Growhouse

Large growhouse found at residence in Cavan, over 200 cannabis plants seized

Two men were arrested at the scene.
1 hour ago

TWO MEN ARE currently detained at a garda station in Co Cavan after a large growhouse was discovered in Arda, Co Cavan.

Cavan Growhouse 1 An Garda Síochána Image of the discovery in Arva, Co.Cavan. An Garda Síochána

The discovery took place today after gardaí located 244 cannabis plants at the residential property – estimated to be valued €195,200.

Two men, in their 20s, were arrested at the scene and the plants were subsequently seized. They will undergo further analysis with Forensic Science Ireland.

Follow up searches were carried out at a number of other locations in Cavan this evening which resulted in a €2,000 seizure of cannabis herb along with €2,750 in cash.

The operation was carried out by a number of local gardaí, the armed support unit and the garda dog unit. The seizure forms part of An Garda Síochána’s Operation Tara.

