Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Monday 23 October 2023 Dublin: 12°C
Dublin
Gun seized and man in his 70s arrested after search in Saggart
Gardaí said the man was recently released from custody.
513
0
8 minutes ago

Firearm Seizure 22nd October 2023 Image of the handgun seized from the property in Saggart.

GARDAÍ SEIZED A gun and arrested a man in Saggart, Dublin yesterday afternoon as part of searches that were conducted in the area.

An Garda Síochána’s Dublin Crime Response Team carried the search and seized a handgun along with a quantity of ammunition.

A man in his 70s was arrested at the scene. A spokesperson for gardaí said the man was recently released from garda custody.

The firearm will be sent to the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau to undergo analysis and a file is being prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Muiris O'Cearbhaill
muiris@thejournal.ie
@muirisoc
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags