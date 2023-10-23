Gun seized and man in his 70s arrested after search in Saggart

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ SEIZED A gun and arrested a man in Saggart, Dublin yesterday afternoon as part of searches that were conducted in the area.
An Garda Síochána’s Dublin Crime Response Team carried the search and seized a handgun along with a quantity of ammunition.
A man in his 70s was arrested at the scene. A spokesperson for gardaí said the man was recently released from garda custody.
The firearm will be sent to the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau to undergo analysis and a file is being prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions.
Investigations are ongoing.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site