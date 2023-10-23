Gun seized and man in his 70s arrested after search in Saggart

Image of the handgun seized from the property in Saggart.

GARDAÍ SEIZED A gun and arrested a man in Saggart, Dublin yesterday afternoon as part of searches that were conducted in the area.

An Garda Síochána’s Dublin Crime Response Team carried the search and seized a handgun along with a quantity of ammunition.

A man in his 70s was arrested at the scene. A spokesperson for gardaí said the man was recently released from garda custody.

The firearm will be sent to the Ballistics Section of the Garda Technical Bureau to undergo analysis and a file is being prepared by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Investigations are ongoing.