From the Bram Stoker Festival to spooky tours of Dublin - here are some online events to keep you busy this Halloween

WELL, IT’S THE scariest day of the year.

But Halloween will look a bit different in 2020, with no trick-or-treating advised.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said earlier this week that “the kind of mixing that would go on in social settings that we are familiar with at Halloween time … these things are just not going to be possible this year”.

But don’t worry – there’s still plenty of things happening online for both adults and children that you can get involved in.

BRAM STOKER FESTIVAL

The yearly Bram Stoker Festival will once again bring fun and adventure to the Halloween weekend – but all from the comfort of your own home.

The programme for this year’s celebration of Stoker and his infamous creation Dracula will focus on interactive and fun experiences for all ages.

From immersive theatre in your own home to film premieres, scavenger hunts to insights into Stroker’s life and legacy, there’s plenty for people of all ages to get involved in.

More information about the festival can be found here.

THE CAULDRON OF SMITHFIELD

The Cauldron of Smithfield Festival has a fantastic lineup of performers which will be live-streamed tonight.

The three-hour broadcast will feature video submissions and interviews from local participants, footage from workshops, interviews with locals, positive messages from local young people and a range of performances from local dance groups, singers, storytellers and more.

While the event is focused on the Smithfield community, it can be enjoyed by people around the country online here.

SHACKLETON

The Athy Heritage Centre-Museum runs the Ernest Shackleton Autumn School to celebrate the life and work of the great Antarctic explorer in the area of his birth.

This year, the 20th Shackleton Autumn School will be presented online.

People can tune in online today for panel discussions, lectures and more here.

ACTIVITIES FOR THE KIDS

EPIC Museum in Dublin has put together a Halloween at home activity pack with lots of fun activities for children.

From fun word searches and quizzes about Dracula to a history of Halloween and games and activities, the little ones will be kept busy.

You can download the activity pack here.

SPOOKY TOUR

Looking for something on the scary side of things?

During the Dark Dublin Tour, you can explore the hidden side of the capital and Irish history. Don’t worry, it’s all happening virtually.

The tour will take you through the back cobbled streets of the dark side of the city and country and you’ll hear tales of mystery, grave robbers, witches, ghosts and more.

You can buy tickets for the tour here.

LIVE MUSIC

If you usually head out on the town for Halloween, this one might be for you.

The Lost Art Podcast – which focuses on Spotify playlists – are hosting a special Halloween edition of Lost Art Live.

Broadcasting from 9pm, the team will watch a “terrible” old horror movie and play some tunes.

MOVIE NIGHT

Whether you’re in the mood for a terrifying horror or an animated Halloween movie, there’ll be no shortage of spooky films on TV and streaming services this weekend.

If you’re looking for something for the kids, RTÉ One is airing Goosebumps at 6.35pm this evening.

For the grown-ups, The Silence of the Lambs will be shown on TG4 at 9.20pm.