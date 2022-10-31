Poll: Are you going trick or treating tonight?

THE SPOOKIEST NIGHT of the year is almost upon us.

While there’s plenty of fun to be had dressing up or trick or treating, Halloween is less enjoyable for our canine companions.

Dogs Trust has urged dog owners to keep their pets indoors this evening, and has advised against taking them trick or treating in case they are frightened of fireworks or people in costumes.

But we want to know: Are you going trick or treating this evening?

