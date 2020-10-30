A wet and windy Halloween weekend is in store as 'very unsettled' weather is on the way

IT’S SET TO be a wet and windy Halloween weekend.

A weather advisory for the entire country will kick in at 9pm tonight and remain in place until 6pm on Monday.

Met Éireann is warning that “very unsettled weather” will occur over the weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

Conditions will be very windy and stormy at times, with some severe and damaging gusts possible.

Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding, Met Éireann has said. Some coastal flooding is also possible due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds.

Today is forecast to be cloudy and damp at first, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, there will be bright spells and just a few well-scattered showers in the afternoon and evening.

It’ll be a dry and mostly clear start to tonight. However, Met Éireann said it will become wet and very windy later as rain sweeps northwards over the country, accompanied by strong to gale force south or southeast winds.

Some severe and potentially damaging gusts are forecast towards dawn.

Tomorrow morning is due to be wet and very windy, with spells of rain. Again, there will be severe and potentially damaging gusts for a time.

The windy conditions are expected to continue into the afternoon with a dry period and squally showers.

Conditions will become mostly dry by evening, with winds easing off. However, a further spell of wet and windy weather will spread from the Atlantic on Saturday night.

Rain is due to sweep into Munster early on and extend nationwide, along with strong to gale force southerly winds.

Looking ahead to Sunday, rain is expected to clear north-eastwards in the morning, with conditions becoming predominantly dry for a time.

However, another pulse of heavy rain will expect across the country during Sunday afternoon and evening.

Met Éireann has warned that strong southwest winds, potentially increasing to gale force, will occur. This rain is forecast to persist overnight with a risk of some localised flooding.