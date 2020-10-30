#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 30 October 2020
Advertisement

A wet and windy Halloween weekend is in store as 'very unsettled' weather is on the way

A weather advisory for the entire country will be in place from 9pm tonight until 6pm on Monday.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Oct 2020, 7:09 AM
59 minutes ago 4,915 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5249182
Image: Shutterstock/Karina Bostanika
Image: Shutterstock/Karina Bostanika

IT’S SET TO be a wet and windy Halloween weekend. 

A weather advisory for the entire country will kick in at 9pm tonight and remain in place until 6pm on Monday.

Met Éireann is warning that “very unsettled weather” will occur over the weekend as a series of vigorous Atlantic weather systems pass close to Ireland.

Conditions will be very windy and stormy at times, with some severe and damaging gusts possible. 

Spells of heavy rain will lead to surface and river flooding, Met Éireann has said. Some coastal flooding is also possible due to the combination of low pressure, high tides and onshore winds. 

Today is forecast to be cloudy and damp at first, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. However, there will be bright spells and just a few well-scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. 

It’ll be a dry and mostly clear start to tonight. However, Met Éireann said it will become wet and very windy later as rain sweeps northwards over the country, accompanied by strong to gale force south or southeast winds. 

Some severe and potentially damaging gusts are forecast towards dawn. 

Tomorrow morning is due to be wet and very windy, with spells of rain. Again, there will be severe and potentially damaging gusts for a time. 

The windy conditions are expected to continue into the afternoon with a dry period and squally showers. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Conditions will become mostly dry by evening, with winds easing off. However, a further spell of wet and windy weather will spread from the Atlantic on Saturday night. 

Rain is due to sweep into Munster early on and extend nationwide, along with strong to gale force southerly winds. 

Looking ahead to Sunday, rain is expected to clear north-eastwards in the morning, with conditions becoming predominantly dry for a time. 

However, another pulse of heavy rain will expect across the country during Sunday afternoon and evening. 

Met Éireann has warned that strong southwest winds, potentially increasing to gale force, will occur. This rain is forecast to persist overnight with a risk of some localised flooding. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie