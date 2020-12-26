Quiz: How much do you know about ham?

EVERY YEAR, AT around this time, the spotlight turns to one particular piece of pig: Ham.
You are possibly overwhelmed right now by the sheer volume left over after Christmas dinner.
The fridge is likely so full of ham that every time you open its door, a piece slaps to the floor. You lean down to pick it up and more falls from your pockets. You scream for help, but no words come out, only…
Sorry! Sorry yes, the quiz.
COMMENTS (7)