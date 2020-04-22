This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 22 April, 2020
Handgun and sum of cash seized during searches of Limerick properties

Cash in euro and sterling, jewellery and mobile phones were seized during the operation.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 22 Apr 2020, 10:05 PM
15 minutes ago 1,017 Views 1 Comment
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

A HANDGUN, CASH and jewellery have been siezed by gardaí in Limerick following searches carried out a number of properties today. 

As part of an ongoing operation targeting organised crime, gardaí carried out a number of searches at properties and public grounds in the Patrickswell and Cappagh areas of Co Limerick.

Gardaí from Roxboro Road, Henry Street, Newcastle West and Mayorstone Garda Stations carried out the searches where they seized a suspected handgun, pepper spray, over €2000 cash in euro and sterling, jewellery, mobile phones, documentation and drug paraphernalia.

The suspected firearm will now be sent for ballistic analysis.

No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing. 

