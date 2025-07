JUST 32 PROPERTIES where tenants can receive assistance payments were made available across 16 separate areas in June, according to a survey of the housing market.

Homelessness charity the Simon Communities of Ireland sought to tally the number of properties on the rental market where tenants could avail of the housing assistance payment (HAP) scheme.

HAP subsidises rents on behalf of tenants by providing a portion of the cost to landlords on behalf of low-income tenants. Only 32 out of 978 properties in 16 areas met the costs within the discretionary rate for the scheme, the Simon Community said.

In Dublin, the discretionary rate allows up to an additional 50% on the standard rate; this is limited to 35% elsewhere in the country. The Simon Community’s latest ‘Locked Out of the Market’ report notes large reductions in eligible properties in Dublin.

Just nine properties fell within possibly eligible rent rates in north Dublin city and two properties were identified in Dublin city centre – a 44% and 50% reduction in the number of eligible homes, respectively.

There were no eligible properties in Waterford city, Cork city and suburbs, Portlaoise, Limerick city, Athlone, Co Leitrim and Sligo town. Ber Grogan, head of Simon, said the results of its survey “must act as a wake-up call” for politicians.

“We urgently need accelerated delivery of social and affordable housing, meaningful reforms to HAP rates, and a targeted strategy to prevent homelessness,” Grogan said.