Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 6 February, 2019
Harris says he was unaware of the cost implications of the NCH in time for last year's Budget

Harris maintained his claim that he was not aware of the project's rising costs until August 2018.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 6 Feb 2019, 1:11 PM
1 hour ago 3,892 Views 31 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4479551
Simon Harris addressing the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning
Image: Oireachtas TV
Simon Harris addressing the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning
Simon Harris addressing the Oireachtas Health Committee this morning
Image: Oireachtas TV

HEALTH MINISTER SIMON Harris has said he was not aware of the cost implications for the new National Children’s Hospital in the run-up to last year’s Budget. 

Speaking at the Oireachtas health committee this morning, Harris said during budget negotiations he was unaware of the cost implications the hospital would have despite their being an awareness across the Government that the project was coming in over budget. 

“I was actively seeking additional capital for the health department during budgetary negotiations,” Harris said adding that he didn’t negotiate specifically for the project.

Harris maintained his claim that he was not aware of the project’s rising costs until August 2018.

He went on to say how he was “frustrated” with the coverage the scandal had received adding that paper trails and testimonies show that no one was ignoring the issue. 

“I’ve heard a characterisation that ‘the Minister knew in August and nothing happened until November’ and nothing could be further from the truth,” he said

The paper trail that you have and testimony that you have from my officials, from members of the National Pediatric Hospital Development board, from the HSE and indeed from my own mouth at this committee last week show that not to be the case.

‘utter garbage’

Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe, said previously that the awareness of rising costs had started to build before November but that he was not made aware of it until then despite an official from his department being on the board.

“I was not informed of the development of the issue, I do have an official on the board and that official was bound by the responsibilities that he has to the board,” he said. 

Labour’s Alan Kelly told the committee that it was “utter garbage” that an official on the board was not required to report their concerns to the Minster. 

PwC’s review, commissioned to understand the reasons for the cost escalation associated with the new children’s hospital construction project, will now look at cost mitigation and value for money according to Harris.

The revised terms of reference for PwC’s review, published yesterday, will also now deal with the accountability of relevant key party’s functions and roles but any sanctions made will be a matter for government. 

The review is set to be completed by 29 March. 

‘Nobody is  walking away from this’

Speaking on Today with Sean O’Rourke, Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said in defence of Harris that “he did exactly what he was supposed to do for someone in his position”. 

“He was told at the time that it would take a number of months [to work out the exact overrun costs]. The earliest it came back to him was 9 November… he brought a very detailed memo to Cabinet on 8 December.

There was overrun, but he didn’t know the extent of it. If it had been me, they would have asked me ‘who’, ‘why’ ‘when’, and ‘how much’, and if he didn’t have all the figures he’d look like an eejit.

Doherty said that there was a ten-week period between August and September where commercially sensitive negotiations were going on with those involved in the construction.

“I think Simon has been very clear that he is the Minister responsible for the Children’s Hospital, so there is political responsibility. We know what the overruns are, now we need justification… maybe they will be justified at the end of it.

“There’s nobody walking away from this,” she said.

Harris told today’s health committee that an early warning system would have helped significantly but said that going ahead with the project was the right decision for children. 

“Whoever is the health minister is 2023 will be very proud opening that hospital,” he said. 

Adam Daly
@adamdaly52
adam@thejournal.ie

