Have you seen Jamie? Gardaí seek help in finding 16-year-old from Cork

GARDAÍ ARE SEEKING the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 16-year-old boy from Co Cork.

Jamie Cooper was last seen at approximately 4.30pm on Friday on Orrery Road, Gurranabraher.

He is described as being five foot in height, of slim build with brown short hair and blue eyes.

He was wearing grey tracksuit pants, a black top and grey runners when last seen.

Anyone who has seen Jamie or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 – 4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.