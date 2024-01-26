Advertisement
The 8 at 8 Energia price drops, genocide case in The Hague and a controversial execution method.

Price drop

1. Energia has announced price reductions for home energy customers set to kick in on 1 march. 

Genocide case

2. The International Court of Justice is set to issue its first decision in the genocide case taken against Israel by South Africa. 

Execution 

3. A man has been executed in the US state of Alabama using nitrogen for the first time as critics described the method as cruel and experimental. 

Eurovision

4. Two of Ireland’s Eurovision hopefuls, who will compete tonight to represent Ireland in the competition, have said Israel should be removed from the song contest.

Toy Show the Musical 

5. A review into RTÉ’s Toy Show the Musical has found that the amount of commercial sponsorship the show received was overstated by €75,000, even though the actual amount of money that came in through sponsors was clearly recorded.

Trump

6. Donald Trump briefly testified in a defamation court case against him in New York, making several comments the judge had to tell the jury to disregard.

Blame game

7. Russia and Ukraine traded blame at the UN Security Council for a downed Russian plane that left Ukrainian prisoners of war dead. 

App Store

8. Apple announced major changes to their in-house app store, web browser and agreements with app developers in ongoing efforts to adhere to new EU regulations.

David MacRedmond
