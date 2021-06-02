#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 2 June 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 2 Jun 2021, 9:29 PM
10 minutes ago 279 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5456129

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

hotel reopening 518 Hotels and B&Bs were allowed to reopen their doors today. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

  • Public health officials confirmed a further 407 Covid-19 cases in Ireland today.
  • The chief medical officer said that the scenes in Dublin city centre at the weekend were “something to behold” at a NPHET press briefing this afternoon.
  • Chemotherapy treatments dropped by 12% last year due to the pandemic.
  • Leaving Certificate results are being delayed until September for the second year in a row.
  • Sinn Féin confirmed that Senator Lynn Boylan is to be their candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election.
  • Fencing has been put around the bandstand in St Stephen’s Green to protect the structure from “any further damage” after large gatherings.
  • Progress is underway to develop a menopause workplace policy looking at measures allowing work adjustments during menopause.
  • Protections for renters impacted by Covid-19 are to be extended beyond 12 July.
  • Multinational companies must now declare how much tax they pay in each EU country under new tax rules.

THE WORLD

climate-change Source: PA

#HONG KONG A museum commemorating China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 1989 has closed three days after opening amid an investigation.

#UNITED STATES President Joe Biden has suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

#CLIMATE Wildlife around the world are under threat from climate change, a new report has detailed. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

A group of Irish creatives projected “Gaza” onto the Cliffs of Moher last night. The word was list up against the side of the cliffs – here’s what it looked like.

If you’re reading this in your email inbox and strugglign to see the image, click here.

Gaza Cliffs Gavin Gallagher Photographer -no-repro-fee-irelandtogaza.com Source: Gavin Gallagher

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie