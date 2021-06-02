Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Hotels and B&Bs were allowed to reopen their doors today. Source: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

Public health officials confirmed a further 407 Covid-19 cases in Ireland today.

in Ireland today. The chief medical officer said that the scenes in Dublin city centre at the weekend were “something to behold ” at a NPHET press briefing this afternoon.

” at a NPHET press briefing this afternoon. Chemotherapy treatments dropped by 12% last year due to the pandemic.

last year due to the pandemic. Leaving Certificate results are being delayed until September for the second year in a row.

are being delayed until September for the second year in a row. Sinn Féin confirmed that Senator Lynn Boylan is to be their candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election.

is to be their candidate in the Dublin Bay South by-election. Fencing has been put around the bandstand in St Stephen’s Green to protect the structure from “any further damage” after large gatherings.

has been put around the bandstand in St Stephen’s Green to protect the structure from “any further damage” after large gatherings. Progress is underway to develop a menopause workplace policy looking at measures allowing work adjustments during menopause.

looking at measures allowing work adjustments during menopause. Protections for renters impacted by Covid-19 are to be extended beyond 12 July.

impacted by Covid-19 are to be extended beyond 12 July. Multinational companies must now declare how much tax they pay in each EU country under new tax rules.

THE WORLD

Source: PA

#HONG KONG A museum commemorating China’s crackdown on pro-democracy protests in 1989 has closed three days after opening amid an investigation.

#UNITED STATES President Joe Biden has suspended oil and gas leases in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.

#CLIMATE Wildlife around the world are under threat from climate change, a new report has detailed.

PARTING SHOT

A group of Irish creatives projected “Gaza” onto the Cliffs of Moher last night. The word was list up against the side of the cliffs – here’s what it looked like.

If you’re reading this in your email inbox and strugglign to see the image, click here.

Source: Gavin Gallagher