EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN Gardaí investigating the murder of Tristan Sherry after an alleged shooting on Christmas Eve in a Dublin restaurant have arrested a second man.

2. #MIDDLE EAST The Israeli Army has said it is “prepared for any scenario” after a strike in Beirut that killed the deputy chief of Hamas.

3. #HIGH NORTH CHILL Temperatures have fallen below minus 40C in the Nordic region for a second day in a row, with the coldest January temperature recorded in Sweden for 25 years.

4. #COURT Sean Burke, the father of jailed former teacher Enoch Burke, has appeared in court today, accused of assaulting a female garda during an incident at the Four Courts last year.

5. #IRAN At least 103 people have been killed and 141 wounded in Iran as two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of Revolutionary Guards general Qassem Soleimani.