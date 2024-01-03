Advertisement
GOOD EVENING

The 5 at 5 Five stories, five minutes, five o’clock…

0
604
45 minutes ago

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.

1. #DUBLIN Gardaí investigating the murder of Tristan Sherry after an alleged shooting on Christmas Eve in a Dublin restaurant have arrested a second man

2. #MIDDLE EAST The Israeli Army has said it is “prepared for any scenario” after a strike in Beirut that killed the deputy chief of Hamas.

3. #HIGH NORTH CHILL Temperatures have fallen below minus 40C in the Nordic region for a second day in a row, with the coldest January temperature recorded in Sweden for 25 years.

4. #COURT Sean Burke, the father of jailed former teacher Enoch Burke, has appeared in court today, accused of assaulting a female garda during an incident at the Four Courts last year.

5. #IRAN At least 103 people have been killed and 141 wounded in Iran as two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of Revolutionary Guards general Qassem Soleimani. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags