The 8 at 8: Friday

1. #CHILD RESCUE ALERT: Gardaí cancelled their Child Rescue alert last night, as missing teenager Svetlana Murphy was found safe and well in the Belfast area.
2. #VACCINE: People aged between 60 and 64 will be able to register online for a Covid-19 vaccination starting today.
3. #HOMELESS: The vaccination programme is to be rolled out to Dublin’s homeless population next week despite setbacks with the one-dose Johnson & Johnson jab.
4. #SUBMARINE: Rescuers are continuing an urgent search for an Indonesian submarine that disappeared two days ago and has less than a day’s supply of oxygen left for its 53 crew.
5. #CONFIDENCE: Most Irish company directors and executives expect the economy to be fully reopened in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a new survey.
6. #VACCINE DELIVERY: The EU has not yet decided to take legal action against AstraZeneca over its failure to deliver the vaccines it had promised in the second quarter of the year, despite a statement made by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly claiming otherwise.
7. #NURSING HOMES: Nursing home visits are to increase from two per week to four per week where 80% of residents are fully vaccinated, after updated advice from NPHET and the HPSC.
8. #BLODDY SUNDAY: The families of five men shot by soldiers in Derry in 1972 are to legally challenge a decision not to prosecute five veterans.
