Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Mark Stedman Beta Festival: Olly Dawkins with ‘Data Stories Dublin’, a model created by the Data Stories project at Maynooth University. Mark Stedman

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo People offer flowers in the late former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's hometown of Hefei, Anhui Province as his funeral is held. Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA Hundreds more foreigners fled war-torn Gaza for Egypt today as Israeli forces bombarded and fought ground battles in the besieged Palestinian territory, where thousands have been killed.

#TRUMP Donald Trump Jr told the judge in the civil fraud trial that threatens the family real estate business in New York that he had not been involved in the financial documents at the center of the prosecution.

#NUCLEAR TREATY Russia withdrew from an international treaty against testing nuclear weapons as it denied the war in Ukraine had become a “stalemate”.

#DEATH CAP Australian police charged a woman with murder over a mushroom meal that left three people dead and a local preacher fighting for his life.

#NOW AND THEN The Beatles released their last ever song today after plenty of anticipation from fans.

#STORM CIARÁN After battering Northern France with record winds of 200km/h that killed a lorry driver, Storm Ciarán headed north with Britain on high alert amid warnings of flooding, blackouts and major travel disruptions.

PARTING SHOT

Mark Stedman Aoibheann Greenan and their work ‘The Ninth Muse’ which speculates on the creative and social ramifications of brain-machine interfacing. Mark Stedman

THE BETA FESTIVAL opened today for the first time and will run until 5 November.

Beta’s website describes the event as “a new festival of art and technology critically engaging with the impact of emerging technologies on society.

“Taking Ireland’s role as a central node in today’s wired world as a starting point, Beta will showcase and celebrate Ireland’s research and artistic communities through a combination of creativity, debate and experimentation.”

You can find more details here.