LIFE RARELY CONTINUES as normal when conflict strikes, and one of the first areas where this becomes obvious is healthcare.

Hospital services break down as the needs of the population overwhelm the ability of staff to provide care. In some cases, those doctors are killed, or their hospitals destroyed.

The world is watching this now in Gaza, where few hospitals are operating in any capacity.

This is compounded over time as food runs scarce and famine looms. Destroyed sanitation, or poor conditions in refugee camps, means disease can more easily spread.

This is not just the case in Gaza, but in countries like Sudan and Syria where the wars have dragged on for many years. It is a nightmare for people on the ground, and for healthcare workers trying to make a difference, working to address the needs of a population in such trying circumstances.

To look at what emergencies can tell us about how connected, or not, our healthcare systems are, we’re joined on this week’s episode of The Explainer by Jean Paul Jemmy, a health expert specialising in nutrition with European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations. He has been a humanitarian worker for the last three decades with direct experience in healthcare in conflict-affected areas across the world such as Syria, Iraq, Somalia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This episode was brought to you by presenter and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll and senior producer Nicky Ryan.