Tuesday 13 October 2020
'We must grasp the nettle': The health service is getting an unpredecented €4bn boost

The funding allows for hundreds of new beds.

By Nicky Ryan Tuesday 13 Oct 2020, 2:36 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE GOVERNMENT IS pumping an extra €4 billion into the Department of Health as part of Budget 2021.

The health budget was set at more than €17 billion last year, already a record amount even before an additional €2 billion was required due to the pandemic.

It will now stand at more than €22 billion  – a core expenditure of €1.9 billion, and a further €1.9 billion related specifically to Covid-19.

The unprecedented increase comes amid a Budget set against the assumption that not only will there be a no-deal Brexit next year, but that Covid-19 will remain a major public health concern throughout 2021, and that a vaccine may not be widely available.

However, announcing the measures, Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath highlighted that Ireland has already signed up to the European Union’s advanced purchase agreements for a medically-approved vaccine, when or if one becomes available.

The new funding announced today is aimed at a combination of shoring up the health service against the continued challenges posed by Covid-19, but also to expand existing services.

It includes funding to continue providing 100,000 tests a week, personal protective equipment for frontline healthcare workers, and all other Covid-19 action plan measures already announced this year.

The extra funds are also earmarked for:

  • “Immediate actions to reduce waiting lists”, namely 100,000 additional inpatient and day-care procedures through investment in public hospitals, spare capacity in private hospitals, and using the National Treatment Fund 
  • An additional 1,146 acute beds and 135 sub-acute beds
  • An “permanent increase” in the number of critical care beds, from 255 pre-Covid to 321 by the end of next year
  • 1,250 new community beds in 2021, including more than 600 new rehabilitation beds
  • Five million additional home care hours, aimed to help alleviate community waiting lists for home care, as well as supporting hospital avoidance and delayed discharges
  • The implementation of the Sláintecare public-only consultant contract
  • The accelerated implemented of a number of strategies “including the National Cancer Strategy, the National Maternity Strategy, the National Trauma Strategy, as well as the rollout of other social care strategies”
  • €5 million to community-based dementia services and supports
  • Extra funding for cancer screening
  • €50 million for new drugs
  • €25 million for Healthy Ireland and the National Drugs Strategy
  • €38 million for new measures under the national mental health strategy, Sharing The Vision
  • €100 million for new disability measures, including supports for 1,700 school leavers, respite services, and increased personal assistant hours
  • 16,000 additional posts across the healthcare sector

“Our experience of Covid-19 has reminded all of us that our health service is a core public good, important not only for medical services, but a bedrock of the nation’s social and economic well being,” Minister McGrath told the Dáil.

Even before Covid-19 arrived to our country, our health service faced deep-seated and systemic challenges, and for too long, the resources we have allocated have failed to resolve them.
Addressing these challenges requires a step change in our approach. We must grasp the nettle, implement Sláintecare and redouble our commitment to a publicly funded universally accessible health service.

