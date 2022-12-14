Health service under 'unprecedented strain' as overcrowding poses risk to patients

THE HEALTH SERVICE is under “unprecedented strain” as it struggles to cater to a “significantly higher” number of patients than in previous years, according to the Health Information and Quality Authority.

Today HIQA published an overview of its report monitoring adherence to national standards in seven emergency departments this year.

The authority also published inspection reports on four public acute hospitals, and found that none of them met national standards.

Mayo University Hospital was so overcrowded that HIQA inspectors said the dignity and autonomy of patients was challenged, and patients were exposed to infection prevention and control risks, as minimum social distancing wasn’t being achieved.

Screening for Covid-19 was also not found to be in line with national guidance when inspectors visited the hospital on the 16 and 17 of August.

Despite the significant challenges the overcrowding caused, inspectors reported that service users said the staff were kind and respectful towards them.

Inspectors who visited St Vincent’s University Hospital in late August said that the emergency department was challenged by the high numbers of patients and limited capacity.

“Nursing staffing levels were found to be inadequate based on the volume of patient presentations and there was a reliance on agency and existing nursing staff to still rosters,” the inspectors said, adding that the deficit in staffing posed a patient safety risk.

Inspectors further found that overcrowding was an issue in Sligo University Hospital when inspectors visited also, as they witnessed patients being assessed in the emergency department while awaiting beds.

St Michael’s Hospital in Dublin won praise from inspectors as it “supported and promoted a person-centred approach to care.”

“There were systems and processes in place to respond promptly, openly and effectively to complaints and concerns raised by people using the service,” inspectors wrote.

Overall, HIQA’S Director of Healthcare Sean Egan said that overcrowding in EDs is causing issues nationally, and compromising the dignity and safety of patients.

“The Irish healthcare system remains challenged by bed capacity and workforce shortages, and access and capacity issues in primary care.

“Emergency department overcrowding and insufficient access to acute and primary services will continue to occur unless a system-wide approach is taken to address major structural concerns and respond to, rather than continuing to tolerate or normalise, this problem.

“Delivering care in overcrowded and understaffed environments poses a significant risk to the provision of safe, quality, person-centred care. It is for this reason that urgent efforts to progress whole system change to our health service must be progressed,” Egan added.

Outlining the urgent actions that need to be taken, HIQA said the state needs to build additional capacity within the healthcare system, it needs more responsive leadership at government and national level, better strategic workforce planning and more effective management of patient safety risks do occur in EDs.