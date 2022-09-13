€100,000 to be given to families of healthcare staff who died due to Covid-19 through work

THE DEPARTMENT OF Health is arranging payments of €100,000 for the families of healthcare staff who died due to contracting Covid-19 through work.

All healthcare workers who were designated as essential in the early stages of the pandemic are eligible, including GPs and others working in primary care, such as administrative staff.

The scheme includes staff in nursing homes, Covid-19 testers, social workers, paramedics, and others in the healthcare sector.

According to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC), 23 healthcare workers died having contracted Covid-19. The majority of the deaths occurred in the first year of the pandemic.

The payment is tax-free and will be made to the deceased person’s legal personal representative. Some payments may be issued at the end of this year but it is expected that most will be paid in 2023.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said that the scheme “offers some support from the state to provide for the family’s needs” and recognise the sacrifices of healthcare workers.

“Today is an important day and offers another means for us as a country to recognise the significant contribution our healthcare workers made to Ireland’s response to Covid-19,” Donnelly said in a statement.

“Since March 2020, we have asked them to assume an unknown level of risk in their work, and, unfortunately, many healthcare workers contracted COVID-19 in work and a small number sadly passed away.

“Myself and my colleagues in Government are aware of tragic cases where families have been left without income at a time of extraordinary grief.

“This payment offers some support from the state to provide for the family’s needs while also serving as a real acknowledgement of the debt of gratitude all of us across the country feel to the extraordinary sacrifices of their loved ones.”

Families can submit an application with a claim form and supporting documents to Pobal by email to DIS@pobal.ie or by post to DIS Section, Pobal, Building 1000, Unit 1102, City Gate Business Park, Mahon, Cork, T12 RY76.