#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 12 September 2021
Advertisement

Sinn Féin motion on Coveney is a publicity stunt, says Humphreys

The Minister for Social Protection said today that there are “more important things” than the controversy surrounding Coveney’s appointment of Katherine Zappone to a UN special envoy position.

By Emer Moreau Sunday 12 Sep 2021, 4:03 PM
15 minutes ago 818 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5547439
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

FINE GAEL MINISTER Heather Humphreys has accused Sinn Féin of staging a “publicity stunt” in tabling a vote of no confidence in Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney over his appointment of Katherine Zappone to a UN special envoy role.

Speaking on This Week on RTÉ Radio, Humphreys, the Minister for Justice and Social Protection, conceded that “Zapponegate” had not been handled well, but “there’s more important things on the agenda just at the minute”.

“When you look at the instability in Northern Ireland, discussions on the protocol, risk to the institutions, it would really serve Sinn Féin better to be supporting Simon Coveney and working with them to try and find solutions in Northern Ireland, instead of wasting time on publicity stunts, such as this no-confidence motion,” she said.

Sinn Féin is to use its speaking slot on Wednesday to put down a no-confidence motion in Coveney.

The controversy surrounding former minister Zappone’s appointment to a UN envoy role concerning freedom of expression, as well as an event she held in the Merrion Hotel over the summer, has rumbled on as the Business Post revealed this morning that government officials told a state body that hotels could not hold outdoor events at the time.

When questioned over whether the event was contrary to public health restrictions, the government said that gatherings of up to 200 people could be held outdoors.

The hospitality sector said at the time that it was not aware of this.

The Social Democrats and Labour are both expected to support the motion against Coveney. The Social Democrat’s co-leader Róisín Shortall said yesterday that her party would vote against Coveney.

Labour’s spokesperson on foreign affairs Brendan Howlin said earlier this week that his party would support the motion though it would not table one itself. He said Labour has no confidence in the Government in general.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed on Friday that the Fianna Fáil party whip will be applied for the vote. The Green Party has also said that its TDs will be expected to vote with the government.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Humphreys said Coveney “was instrumental in preventing a hard border with Northern Ireland, and his experience is needed more than ever”.

“He’s an honourable person, he’s genuine in his efforts to find solutions to difficult problems, he’s experienced, he’s well respected across Europe,” she said.

Humphreys said that it was a matter for Zappone herself whether she should speak publicly about the controversy.

About the author:

About the author
Emer Moreau
emer@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie