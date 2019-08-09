2,000 without power in south and east after last night's thundery downpours

AROUND 2,000 HOMES and businesses are without power this morning after heavy rain and thunderstorms overnight.

The areas most affected are the in the south and east of the country with ESB networks dealing with the faults.

Following a Status Yellow rainfall warning for the whole country yesterday, showers looks set to continue across the country today after last night’s thundery downpour.

Heavy and occasionally thundery rain continues across north parts of the country this morning but this will clear with sunny spells and showers forecast later today.

Showers around the country will be heavy with the potential for flash flooding.

It will be windy in the south and east of the country with strong to gale force winds forecast along coasts. Met Éireann says it will be a humid day otherwise with top temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees.

Meanwhile, roads are quite wet across most areas this morning, AA Roadwatch has warned.

It remains wettest in the northern half of the country and drivers are advised to take precaution by driving slowly.

Gardaí in Co Leitrim have reported very wet conditions around Carrick-On-Shannon with spot flooding affecting the majority of routes around the town.

Tonight will see more showers, some heavy, sweep the country and winds will remain strong in southern counties.

Tomorrow will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells with scattered showers. Many of the showers will be heavy and possibly prolonged – especially over the northern half of the country with a risk of thunderstorms.