Ministers to discuss changes to penalty points at meeting this afternoon

MINISTER OF STATE for Transport Jack Chambers has said the “anomaly” where motorists who have committed multiple offences in one incident only receive penalty points for the most serious offence has to be addressed.

Chambers and Justice Minister Helen McEntee are meeting this afternoon to discuss measures to address the increase in deaths on Irish roads.

There have been 127 deaths on Irish roads so far this year, which is 23 more than the same period in 2022 and 38 more than the same period in 2019.

One-third of deaths this year have been people under 25. Approximately a quarter (29) were pedestrians.

McEntee announced yesterday that the use of speed detection cameras operating on Irish roads will increase by 20%, with the Minister adding that she would be supportive of any measures that would “change people’s behaviour”.

Speaking to The Journal at the launch of the Dublin Airport Economic Impact Study today, Chambers welcomed the announcement.

“I think that will have an immediate impact on the serious issues of speeding that we’re seeing right across the country,” he said.

“We are keen to address the anomaly where people who have committed multiple offences in one incident only get the worst of one of the offences, which I think has to be addressed.”

A review of the speed limits in Ireland is also expected to be brought to government for approval in the coming weeks.

Chambers said he believes the review will “over a period of time, make a significant difference in lowering the baseline speed limits that we have and the inconsistency and fragmentation of speed limits we have right across the country”.

“We want to break this trend. Too many people have lost their lives this year,” he added.

He said the Department will be working with the Road Safety Authority on scaling up their road safety campaigns this autumn to communicate that message, as well as working with An Garda Síochána to strengthen enforcement.

865 drivers speeding

Elsewhere, Gardaí have said that 865 drivers were detected driving over the speed limit by both garda members and GoSafe safety cameras yesterday on National Slow Down Day.

The detections were recorded between 7am yesterday morning and 7am this morning.

Each of the drivers will now receive a €160 fine and have three penalty points applied to their driving licences.

Gardaí gave a number of examples of motorists “putting themselves and others at risk include over the 24 hour period”.

This includes a driver going at 99km/h in a 60km/h zone in Magheracar in Bundoran, Co Donegal and a motorist driving at 121km/h in a 80km/h zone on the N2 at Drumcaw in Monaghan.

In Carlow, another driver was detected going at 163km/h in a 120km/h zone on the M9 at Moanmore in Muine Bheag, Co Carlow.

Gardaí said the Slow Down operation has taken on an “increased urgency and relevance” due to the “alarming increase” in the number of deaths on Irish roads this year.

“An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to drivers to comply with speed limits in order to reduce the number of speed-related collisions, save lives and reduce injuries on our roads,” a garda spokesperson said.