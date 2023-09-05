Study finds that Dublin Airport contributes €9.6 billion in value to Irish economy

DUBLIN AIRPORT CONTRIBUTES €9.6 billion in value directly and indirectly to the Irish economy, a new study has found.

The Dublin Airport Economic Impact Study was launched today. It was commissioned by DAA – the authority that oversees Dublin Airport – and produced by international consultants InterVistas.

The study states that the airport staged a strong recovery last year from the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic in the previous two years, with traffic reaching 28.1 million, 85% of peak 2019 levels.

It found that Dublin Airport contributes a total of €9.6 billion in gross value added (GVA) to the Irish economy and supports or facilitates 116,100 jobs.

GVA is defined as the value added to the economy by the operating surpluses of companies and the wages of employees directly or indirectly linked to Dublin Airport.

According to the study, of the 116,100 jobs that Dublin Airport is responsible for, 19,900 are direct, with 11,700 indirect jobs in firms that support or supply the airport.

The study also links 13,300 jobs back to the airport through employees spending in the economy, while it finds that Dublin Airport helps to sustain 71,200 more jobs through the facilitation of tourism, trade, investment and productivity.

The study finds that 27% of jobs are in in Fingal, with 21% in the rest of Dublin. A total of 22% are in the rest of Leinster and 31% are located across the rest of the country.

In relation to the economic impact, the study finds that 29% of the GVA is located in Fingal, with 24% of GVA located in the rest of Dublin (53% in total across Dublin).

There is 20% located in Leinster, with a further 28% of GVA in the rest of Ireland, through tourism and other economic impacts.

Analysis was also undertaken to estimate the future economic impact of Dublin Airport, based on the traffic forecasts produced by DAA.

The study estimates that the total economic impact of Dublin Airport is projected to reach 151,000 jobs and €12.5 billion in GVA by 2030, reaching 191,600 jobs and €15.8 billion in GVA by 2055.

It states that in the five years after 2025, traffic is forecast to grow at 3.7% per annum, reaching 39.6 million by 2030.

Traffic is then projected to reach 46.6 million by 2040 and 55 million by 2055. The average growth between 2025 and 2055 is forecast to be 1.7% per annum, if there are no constraints from growth either from physical or permitted airport capacity or government policy.

Advertisement

International connectivity

The study also highlights the importance of Dublin Airport as a hub of international connectivity, and for the transport of air cargo.

It states that Dublin has achieved comparable or higher levels of connectivity to Barcelona, Copenhagen, Berlin, and Vienna.

However, it states that Dublin Airport will need to continue to enhance its connectivity “in order to remain competitive with or overtake” other European cities.

“Achieving higher connectivity will require the efforts of all airport stakeholders and will be dependent on supportive and expansive aviation policy, regulation and planning regimes,” the study states.

“Dublin Airport must also be enabled to expand its facilities to meet demand. The pay-off will be even greater economic growth as increased air connectivity facilitates increased trade, tourism, investment and economic growth.”

In a statement, DAA CEO Kenny Jacobs said Dublin Airport “plays a unique role within Ireland, acting as the island’s main gateway to the rest of the world and underpinning the economy at large by facilitating tourism, foreign direct investment, trade and many thousands of jobs.”

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Jack Chambers – who was present at the launch of the study this afternoon – said in a statement that Dublin Airport was important “as a hub airport, competing with the UK and other European airports, with the necessary capacity to connect Ireland to key existing and emerging global markets”.

Addressing the launch, Chambers said he is conscious that there must be a balance to ensure that the development of the airport is “justified, proportionate and appropriate and respectful of a broader range of criteria”, including the needs of the nearest residential neighbours.

He also said the development must be delivered “in a sustainable manner”, adding that sustainability guidelines and carbon reduction objectives have been development for infrastructure and construction projects across the airport.

Runway controversy

Dublin Airport was recently the subject of enforcement action by Fingal County Council.

The council last month issued an enforcement notice on DAA to reduce the number of night flights at Dublin Airport to a maximum of 65 between 11pm and 7am.

When Dublin Airport was granted approval for the new runway in 2007, Condition 5 was put in place to cap the number of flights between 11pm and 7am could not exceed 65.

DAA has challenged the decision in the High Court and secured a temporary stay on the enforcement, saying it will force it to significantly reduce the number of night-time flights going to and from the airport.

DAA claimed that the enforcement notice is flawed, unreasoned, vague, is of no legal effect and should be set aside by the court.

The airport has also been criticised for a lacking of available parking for passengers in recent months. There have been several reports of “unavailable” and “really expensive” car parking spaces at Dublin Airport.

The combat this, DAA has proposed the acquisition of QuickPark, a privately-owned car park near the airport. This proposal is now being investigated by the Consumer and Competition Protection Commission (CCPC) before it can go ahead.