Monday 10 June, 2019
One confirmed death as helicopter crashes onto New York skyscraper

The crash landing started a fire on the roof of the building.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 10 Jun 2019, 7:50 PM
THE FIRE DEPARTMENT of New York says that there is currently one confirmed fatality after a helicopter crashed onto the roof of a building in midtown Manhattan.

The FDNY said the crash took place on the roof of 787 Seventh Avenue at around 2pm local time.

The crash landing started a fire on the roof of the building but firefighters have successfully extinguished the blaze. It was not immediately known what type of helicopter was involved.

crash The location of the crash. Source: Google Maps

The building is being evacuated and the New York Police Department is urging people to avoid the area between 51st and 52nd streets on Seventh Avenue. 

Video from the scene shows numerous emergency vehicles attending the incident, a few blocks north of Times Square.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo told reporters that there are no reports of injuries to people in the tower.

The White House said that US President Donald Trump has been briefed on the crash and it continues to monitor the situation.

More as it happens

