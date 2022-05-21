Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Ireland

Robin, aged 5, and Margo, aged 3, play with dolls at the Garda Memorial ceremony. Their grandfather John McMahon died on duty 30 years ago. Source: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

International

People going through a submerged road in the Uposhahar Residential area of Sylhet, Bangladesh Source: Md Rafayat Haque Khan/ZUMA Press Wire

#AUSTRALIA Voters ended a decade of conservative rule and Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded election defeat.

#PROTOCOL UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met with top US Democrats as tension mounts over UK plans to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

#BANGLADESH At least ten people have been killed and two million are stranded as worst flooding in decades hits the northeast of Bangladesh.

#NATO Turkey’s president said he would not look “positively” on Sweden and Norway’s application to join the military alliance.

#TALIBAN Women presenter on Afghanistan’s leading TV channels went on air today without covering their faces, defying a Taliban order that they conceal their appearance.

Parting Shot

BBC's Stephen Watson speaks to Roy Keane before his departure from Saipan. Source: INPHO

On the 20th anniversary of the infamous Saipan incident, a BBC reporter recalls his interview with Roy Keane prior to Keane’s departure from the island.