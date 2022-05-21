Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
Ireland
- HSE confirms nine CAMHS bed closures in Dublin, with Sinn Féin’s Mental Health spokesperson calling for the closures to be averted.
- 17,000 people march in Belfast calling for the “immediate implementation” of the Irish Language Act.
- A catch-up programme will be rolled out for those who have not received the HPV vaccine.
- The Minister for Justice paid tribute to “brave and selfless” gardaí during the annual Garda Memorial Day ceremony.
International
#AUSTRALIA Voters ended a decade of conservative rule and Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded election defeat.
#PROTOCOL UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met with top US Democrats as tension mounts over UK plans to overwrite parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
#BANGLADESH At least ten people have been killed and two million are stranded as worst flooding in decades hits the northeast of Bangladesh.
#NATO Turkey’s president said he would not look “positively” on Sweden and Norway’s application to join the military alliance.
#TALIBAN Women presenter on Afghanistan’s leading TV channels went on air today without covering their faces, defying a Taliban order that they conceal their appearance.
Parting Shot
On the 20th anniversary of the infamous Saipan incident, a BBC reporter recalls his interview with Roy Keane prior to Keane’s departure from the island.
