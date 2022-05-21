Justice Minister praises 'brave and selfless work' of gardaí in Memorial Day address

THE MINISTER FOR Justice has paid tribute to the “brave and selfless work” of the gardaí in an address on Garda Memorial Day.

The annual ceremony is dedicated to remembering all members of An Garda Síochána who have lost their lives in service of the State.

Speaking at the event in the Garda Síochána Memorial Garden in Dublin Castle, Minister Helen McEntee said “the death of each and every Garda member in the line of duty has been both a huge loss to their family and friends, but also to the wider communities in which they lived and worked”.

Advertisement

This year’s event coincided with the Centenary Year of An Garda Síochána and it was the first time in two years that members of the public were able to attend, following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Minister McEntee also paid tribute to the friends and family of garda members, commenting that they “live in the knowledge that your loved one may be put at personal risk when they go to work”.

The Justice Minister specifically mentioned Garda Henry Phelan, Garda Patrick Gerard Reynolds and Garda Adrian Donohue as it approaches the one hundredth, fortieth and tenth anniversaries of their respective deaths.

Garda Henry Phelan was the first member of the newly formed Civic Guards in 1922 to be killed in the line of duty.

Garda Phelan joined An Garda Síochána in May 1922, aged just 21, and was shot and fatally wounded by armed men in November 1922.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Minister McEntee said: “These men are but three of the 89 names on the Garda Roll of Honour. 89 lives that ended too soon. These Gardaí died in the service of the State, a sacrifice that we want to remember, that we must remember.

“As Minister for Justice, I want reiterate my sincere appreciation to the members of An Garda Síochána who work year-round to keep our country safe.”