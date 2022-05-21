#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 17°C Saturday 21 May 2022
Advertisement

Justice Minister praises 'brave and selfless work' of gardaí in Memorial Day address

This year’s event coincides with the Centenary Year of An Garda Síochána.

By Diarmuid Pepper Saturday 21 May 2022, 3:59 PM
8 minutes ago 210 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5770182
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee with Commissioner Drew Harris at the Annual Garda Memorial Day.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee with Commissioner Drew Harris at the Annual Garda Memorial Day.
Minister for Justice Helen McEntee with Commissioner Drew Harris at the Annual Garda Memorial Day.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

THE MINISTER FOR Justice has paid tribute to the “brave and selfless work” of the gardaí in an address on Garda Memorial Day.

The annual ceremony is dedicated to remembering all members of An Garda Síochána who have lost their lives in service of the State.

Speaking at the event in the Garda Síochána Memorial Garden in Dublin Castle, Minister Helen McEntee said “the death of each and every Garda member in the line of duty has been both a huge loss to their family and friends, but also to the wider communities in which they lived and worked”.

This year’s event coincided with the Centenary Year of An Garda Síochána and it was the first time in two years that members of the public were able to attend, following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.

Minister McEntee also paid tribute to the friends and family of garda members, commenting that they “live in the knowledge that your loved one may be put at personal risk when they go to work”.

The Justice Minister specifically mentioned Garda Henry Phelan, Garda Patrick Gerard Reynolds and Garda Adrian Donohue as it approaches the one hundredth, fortieth and tenth anniversaries of their respective deaths.

Garda Henry Phelan was the first member of the newly formed Civic Guards in 1922 to be killed in the line of duty.

Garda Phelan joined An Garda Síochána in May 1922, aged just 21, and was shot and fatally wounded by armed men in November 1922.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Minister McEntee said: “These men are but three of the 89 names on the Garda Roll of Honour. 89 lives that ended too soon. These Gardaí died in the service of the State, a sacrifice that we want to remember, that we must remember.

“As Minister for Justice, I want reiterate my sincere appreciation to the members of An Garda Síochána who work year-round to keep our country safe.”

About the author:

About the author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuid@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie